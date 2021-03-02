Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

