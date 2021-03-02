Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.