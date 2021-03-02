Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Evedo has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

