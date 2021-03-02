EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $95,277.13 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $95,277.13 and $67,895.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069401 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002645 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

