Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.40

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 9266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

