EventChain Price Reaches $0.0307 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $960,405.84 and $16,747.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.