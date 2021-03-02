Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.