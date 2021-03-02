Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.92.
EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
