Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.