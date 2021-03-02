EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Brendan F. Tansill Sells 10,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 426,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

