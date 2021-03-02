Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 197.7% in February

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,015. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

