Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Up 7.6%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 175,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 164,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

