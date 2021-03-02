EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.77

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

EVRZF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

