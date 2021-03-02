Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in February

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.