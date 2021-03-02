ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $843,749.52 and $976.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00325511 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00028359 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

