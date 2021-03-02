Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,669 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

EXPD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,767. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

