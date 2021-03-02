Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Down 6%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 8,057,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,621,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

