Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

