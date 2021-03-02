Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.