F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,969 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up 3.4% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FAI Wealth Management owned 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after acquiring an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 15,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

