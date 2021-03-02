Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 309,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $750.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.