Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 26,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 522,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,676,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.52. 435,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $753.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.