Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,471 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $219,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock worth $371,676,347. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.73. The company had a trading volume of 233,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $753.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

