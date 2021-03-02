Faceter 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,458.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $346,051.11 and $1,458.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

