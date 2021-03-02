Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $351,056.22

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $351,056.22 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.