FAI Wealth Management Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FAI Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,046,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $43.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.