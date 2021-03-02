FAI Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FAI Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 3.0% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.