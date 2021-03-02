FAI Wealth Management Has $2.65 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FAI Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

