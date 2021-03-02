FAI Wealth Management Sells 1,100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FAI Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.38. 11,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

