FAI Wealth Management Sells 1,263 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FAI Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

