FAI Wealth Management Sells 20,710 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

FAI Wealth Management lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 3.3% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FAI Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 46,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

