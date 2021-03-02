FAI Wealth Management Sells 2,913 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

FAI Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

