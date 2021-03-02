FAI Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FAI Wealth Management cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 2.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. 6,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,733. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

