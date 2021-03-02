FairCoin Price Tops $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, FairCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $14,803.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001372 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,059.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00082219 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004372 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

