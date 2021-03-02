Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 228.1% from the January 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

