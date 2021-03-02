Farfetch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 44,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,006% compared to the average daily volume of 1,417 put options.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. 255,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,174. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

