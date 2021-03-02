Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 5,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,599.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $952.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

