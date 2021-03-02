Feellike Reaches Market Cap of $142,972.69 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,972.69 and approximately $29.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

