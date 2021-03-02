Fernando Machado Sells 13,578 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $818,889.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fernando Machado also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $239,337.00.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.