Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.66

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.66 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.56). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 344.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 1,154,278 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

