Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 189.3% in February

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 189.3% from the January 28th total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 57,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,153. The company has a market cap of $591.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.92. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

