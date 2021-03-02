Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $27,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 204.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

