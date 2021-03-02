FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 856 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

FibroGen stock traded down $14.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 202,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

