Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 590,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

