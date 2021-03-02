Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $74,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,712. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

