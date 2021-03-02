Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.57.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

