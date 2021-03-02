Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,661 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Shares of GNRC opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.56 and a 200 day moving average of $227.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

