Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

MFC stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.