Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $200,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

