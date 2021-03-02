Financial Analysis: Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) versus Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Covestro and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 1 5 6 1 2.54 Commerzbank 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covestro and Commerzbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $13.90 billion 1.03 $618.24 million $1.69 21.89 Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.59 $721.28 million $0.59 11.14

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Covestro. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covestro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 1.82% 3.62% 1.59% Commerzbank -1.67% -0.30% -0.02%

Summary

Covestro beats Commerzbank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

