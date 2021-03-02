Financial Comparison: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rambus and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 50.11%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40% Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 10.97 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -71.90 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 23.32 $29.52 million $0.40 293.65

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0. The company also provides memory interface solutions that include HBM Gen2 and GDDR6; and security IP cores and protocols, as well as a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. In addition, it offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

